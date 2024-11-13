Elliss (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Elliss missed the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Bears after likely worsening his abdomen injury the week prior. Wednesday's limited session suggests he could return as soon as Week 11, when the Rams travel to New England. Elliss' participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can suit up Sunday.
