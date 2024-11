Elliss (abdomen) is not among New England's inactives for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Elliss will return from a one-game absence due to an injury to his abdomen. The 25-year-old's return will likely result in less defensive snaps for Sione Takitaki. Elliss accumulated 24 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in his three games prior to last week's absence.