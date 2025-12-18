Patriots' Christian Elliss: No practice to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Elliss played a season-high 86 percent of snaps in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, but he's now sidelined to begin the week. The nature of his illness, or whether it may jeopardize his status for the Patriots' Week 16 matchup against Baltimore, is unclear.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Posts six tackles vs. Giants•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Ruled out vs. Jets•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Opens week as limited•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Won't practice Wednesday•