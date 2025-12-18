default-cbs-image
Elliss (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Elliss played a season-high 86 percent of snaps in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, but he's now sidelined to begin the week. The nature of his illness, or whether it may jeopardize his status for the Patriots' Week 16 matchup against Baltimore, is unclear.

