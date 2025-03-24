The Patriots matched Elliss' offer sheet from the Raiders on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Elliss was extended an offer sheet by Las Vegas on March 19, but the Patriots are retaining the 26-year-old linebacker. His new contract is a two-year deal, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Elliss logged a career-year in 2024, with80 tackles (42 solo) including 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season appearances (five starts).