Patriots' Christian Elliss: Opens week as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hip) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.
Elliss was unable to play in Sunday's 28-23 win over Tampa Bay due to a hip injury he sustained against Atlanta in Week 9. The Patriots are operating on a short week, so his practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Jets on Thursday.
