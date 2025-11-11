default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Elliss (hip) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.

Elliss was unable to play in Sunday's 28-23 win over Tampa Bay due to a hip injury he sustained against Atlanta in Week 9. The Patriots are operating on a short week, so his practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Jets on Thursday.

More News