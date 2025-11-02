default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Elliss (hip) won't return to Sunday's matchup versus Atlanta, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Elliss was hurt late in the second quarter and was ruled out during the third period. Prior to getting hurt, he tallied five tackles, three of which came on special teams. Jahlani Tavai and Jack GIbbens are in line for increased defensive snaps in Elliss' absence.

More News