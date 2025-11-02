Patriots' Christian Elliss: Out for remainder of Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hip) won't return to Sunday's matchup versus Atlanta, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.
Elliss was hurt late in the second quarter and was ruled out during the third period. Prior to getting hurt, he tallied five tackles, three of which came on special teams. Jahlani Tavai and Jack GIbbens are in line for increased defensive snaps in Elliss' absence.
