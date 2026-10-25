Elliss tallied 13 tackles (eight solo) in a Week 7 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

Elliss' 13 stops not only led New England, they also tied a career-best mark. The veteran linebacker logged a 100 percent defensive snap share for the fourth time this season and posted his second double-digit tackle performance. Elliss set a career best with 94 regular-season stops over 15 games last season, and he's on pace to easily surpass that mark with 51 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) through seven contests in 2026.

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