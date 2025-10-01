Patriots' Christian Elliss: Piles up nine tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss recorded nine tackles (three solo) in the Patriots' win over the Panthers on Sunday.
The nine stops marked a new season-high for the 26-year-old linebacker, as he played just 57 percent of the defensive snaps against Carolina, which is in line with his season-long mark of 59 percent. On the year, Elliss has produced 26 tackles (13 solo) through four appearances.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Good to go Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Offer matched by New England•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Receives offer from Las Vegas•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Tendered by New England•