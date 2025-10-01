default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Elliss recorded nine tackles (three solo) in the Patriots' win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The nine stops marked a new season-high for the 26-year-old linebacker, as he played just 57 percent of the defensive snaps against Carolina, which is in line with his season-long mark of 59 percent. On the year, Elliss has produced 26 tackles (13 solo) through four appearances.

More News