Patriots' Christian Elliss: Playing time rebounds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss logged three tackles (none solo) in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.
Elliss had seen his playing time slip in recent weeks due to the return of Jahlani Tavai. He was on the field for 74 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's blowout win -- matching his season high -- though he didn't deliver a particularly promising line.
