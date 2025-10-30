default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Elliss logged three tackles (none solo) in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

Elliss had seen his playing time slip in recent weeks due to the return of Jahlani Tavai. He was on the field for 74 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's blowout win -- matching his season high -- though he didn't deliver a particularly promising line.

More News