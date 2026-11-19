Elliss logged 10 tackles (three solo) during the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions in Week 10 in Munich.

Week 10 was the third time this season that Elliss posted double-digit stops, and he ended up co-leading the Patriots in tackles with safety Kevin Byard. Through 10 regular-season games, Elliss has accumulated 75 tackles (37 solo), including 1.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble. The Patriots are on a bye for Week 11, so Elliss's next opportunity to suit up is Week 12 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.