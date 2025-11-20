Patriots' Christian Elliss: Practices fully Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
After Elliss missed the previous two contests, he appears to be ready to return to the lineup this Sunday against the Bengals. Elliss has appeared in nine games this season, making seven starts, and has recorded 53 tackles (23 solo) and one pass breakup on 285 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Ruled out vs. Jets•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Opens week as limited•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Out for remainder of Week 9•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Leaves game Sunday•