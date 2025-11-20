default-cbs-image
Elliss (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

After Elliss missed the previous two contests, he appears to be ready to return to the lineup this Sunday against the Bengals. Elliss has appeared in nine games this season, making seven starts, and has recorded 53 tackles (23 solo) and one pass breakup on 285 defensive snaps.

