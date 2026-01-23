Patriots' Christian Elliss: Ready to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hip) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
Elliss managed to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited for consecutive sessions to start the week. The inside linebacker logged 40 defensive snaps in last Sunday's playoff win over the Texans and is all set to reprise his role in New England's defense for this weekend's elimination game.
