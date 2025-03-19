Elliss signed an offer sheet from the Raiders on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Elliss became a restricted free agent when the Patriots tendered him March 8. That gave New England the ability to match any offer that another team makes to Elliss, and the Patriots now have until Monday to match the Raiders' offer to the 26-year-old linebacker. Elliss started in five of 16 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024 and finished with 80 tackles (42 solo), including 1.5 sacks, five pass defenses (one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.