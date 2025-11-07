Elliss (hip) won't play Sunday against the Buccaneers, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Elliss will be sidelined after exiting New England's Week 9 win over the Falcons. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Jets, so Elliss won't have much additional time to recover. Jack Gibbens could move into a starting role in Elliss's absence.