Patriots' Christian Elliss: Ruled out for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hip) won't play Sunday against the Buccaneers, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Elliss will be sidelined after exiting New England's Week 9 win over the Falcons. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Jets, so Elliss won't have much additional time to recover. Jack Gibbens could move into a starting role in Elliss's absence.
