Patriots' Christian Elliss: Ruled out vs. Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hip) won't play in New England's matchup against the Jets on Thursday.
Elliss will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to deal with the hip injury he sustained in the Week 9 win over the Falcons. Jack Gibbens should get the start at linebacker with Elliss sidelined.
