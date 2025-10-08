Patriots' Christian Elliss: Tallies six stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss logged six tackles (three solo) in New England's win over the Bills on Sunday.
Ellis finished third on the team in tackles behind Robert Spillane and Marcus Jones during the victory. Elliss has now racked up 33 tackles (16 solo) across his first five outings of the season, and he will look to continue his strong start to the season in the team's Week 6 matchup versus Saints.
