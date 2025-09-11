Patriots' Christian Elliss: Tending to shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Elliss led the Patriots in tackles in Week 1, but his status for Week 2 is now in question due to a shoulder issue he presumably picked up Sunday. He'll probably have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
