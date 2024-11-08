Elliss (abdomen) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Elliss didn't practice all week after likely worsening his abdomen injury in the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Titans, so missing Sunday's contest comes as no surprise. Expect Raekwon McMillan to see increased work with New England's first-team defense while Elliss is sidelined in Week 10.