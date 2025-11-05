Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Elliss (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The Idaho product didn't return to the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Falcons after exiting with a hip injury, so it's no surprise that he'll miss Wednesday's practice. Elliss likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance at returning for the Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers. If he's inactive for the first time this season, Jack Gibbens is likely to have an expanded role in New England's inside linebacker corps.