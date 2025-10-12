Gonzalez (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup versus New Orleans.

Gonzalez dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of the week and was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. He's ultimately going to play against the Saints, which is a big sigh of relief for the Patriots given Gonzalez's role as one of the league's top cornerbacks. Gonzalez's ability to suit up Sunday is also significant because he missed the first three weeks of the campaign while dealing with a possibly related hamstring issue.