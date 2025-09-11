Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.
Gonzalez didn't suit up in Week 1 against the Raiders and has yet to practice during the Patriots' preparation for a Week 2 trip to Miami. If New England's top cornerback sits out again, that could be beneficial for the outlooks of Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (shoulder).
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Still dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Out for Week 1•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Ruled out for exhibition finale•