Gonzalez tallied 69 total tackles (54 solo) and 10 passes defensed over 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Gonzalez didn't record an interception for the first time in his pro career, but he still managed to reach double-digit passes defensed while missing three regular-season games. The third-year pro from Oregon has established himself as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, recording 21 passes defensed, including two interceptions, over the last two years. Additionally, he posted a career-high 69 total tackles in 2025, tying for the sixth-most on the Patriots. Under contract through the 2026 season, Gonzalez is expected to start opposite Carlton Davis as part of New England's top outside cornerback duo following the 2025 playoff campaign.