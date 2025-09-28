Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Back in action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Gonzalez, who missed the Patriots' first three regular-season games, is thus slated to reprise his key role in the team's secondary versus Carolina. It remains to be seen if the 2023 first-rounder is eased back into the mix at all, but the return of the cornerback should provide New England's defense with a boost in Week 4, nonetheless. In 16 games last season, Gonzalez recorded 59 tackles and two picks, numbers that kept him on the radar in deeper IDP formats.
