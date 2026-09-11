Gonzalez recorded two solo tackles and two pass breakups in Wednesday's 13-10 loss to the Seahawks.

On the same week that he became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with a four-year, $135-million extension, Gonzalez showed how he earned that status, allowing just two catches for nine yards across the five passes on which he was targeted. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 24-year-old's ability to cover might also limit his chances to put stats on the board, as evidenced by his line Wednesday night. The 2023 first-round pick has just three interceptions across his first 35 career regular-season games.