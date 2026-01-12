Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Dealing with head injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (head) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Gonzalez suffered a head injury in the second half, and his status for the stretch run is now uncertain. In his absence, Charles Woods will likely step into a more significant role in New England's secondary.
