Gonzalez is out indefinitely after suffering a torn labrum in his right shoulder during Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Gonzalez also dislocated the shoulder, with the torn labrum detected once he underwent further testing. The Patriots haven't yet offered a clear timeline for Gonzalez's return, but he appears set to miss multiple weeks. The No. 17 overall pick in April's draft had gotten off to a rousing start to his career, earning AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors after recording 17 tackles, three pass breakups, one interception and one sack through his first four games.