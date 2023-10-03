Gonzalez may have suffered a torn labrum, not a dislocated shoulder, in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez is still facing a multi-week absence at best and is considered to be out indefinitely. It's also possible the rookie cornerback suffered a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum, as shoulder dislocations often do tear the labrum. The Oregon product was supposed to be undergoing further tests on his shoulder, and a timeline for his return will remain unknown for now.