Gonzalez (leg) did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez was held out of Tuesday's session after injuring his left leg during team drills Monday. He was spotted near the end of Tuesday's practice with a compression sleeve on his leg, and the Patriots are treating the injury as "day-to-day," per Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. Gonzalez's absence gives Marcus Jones, Alex Austin and Marcellas Dial the opportunity to get more reps at outside corner with the first-team defense.