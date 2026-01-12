Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Doesn't return to playoff win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (head) was downgraded to out during Sunday's 16-3 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round.
Gonzalez was evaluated for a head injury in the second half and ruled out after initially being deemed questionable to return. The team hasn't indicated that he suffered a concussion, but if that turns out to be the case, Gonzalez would need to pass the five-step concussion protocol in order to play in the AFC divisional round against either the Texans or Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 18.
