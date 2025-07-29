Gonzalez left Monday's training camp practice due to a left leg injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez suffered the injury during team drills while covering veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Gonzalez was able to walk to the athletic training tent under his own power but was unable to return, putting his availability over the next few days into question. Alex Austin and Marcus Jones would be slated to see more reps at outside corner if Gonzalez were to be sidelined.