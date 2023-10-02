Gonzalez suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez suffered the injury in the first quarter and was unable to return to the game. The rookie corner will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the damage, but he's expected to be facing a multi-week absence. The news is certainly a blow to New England's secondary, although it's possible that Jonathan Jones (ankle) could return for Week 5 against the Saints, while Jack Jones (hamstring) is eligible to come off IR and return as well.