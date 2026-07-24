Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Expected to participate more

Coach Mike Vrabel says Gonzalez is expected to participate more in training camp than during the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Gonzalez is seeking a contract extension after performing exceptionally in last season's Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. The cornerback had three passes defensed and four solo tackles in the loss, capping off a strong season with a gritty performance amidst defeat. As a premier player at his position, he is seeking to negotiate a longer deal despite being under contract through 2027. Still, he seems to be amenable to meeting the team's participation standards during camp.