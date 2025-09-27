Gonzalez (hamstring) is expected to play in the Patriots' matchup versus the Panthers on Sunday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez is trending towards making his season debut after having missed the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered early on in training camp. If he ends up being able to play, the 23-year-old will provide some much-needed help to a struggling New England secondary that is currently allowing the third most pass yards per game across the entire league.