Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Expected to ramp up participation

Coach Mike Vrabel says Gonzalez is expected to increase his participation during training camp after practicing in limited fashion during the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Gonzalez is seeking a contract extension after performing exceptionally in last season's Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. The cornerback had three passes defensed and four solo tackles in the loss, capping off a strong season with a gritty performance in defeat. As a premier player at his position, Gonzalez is looking to negotiate a longer deal despite being under contract through the 2027 season, although he doesn't appear willing to allow it affect his preparation for the upcoming campaign.