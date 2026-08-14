Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Expects to play Week 1

Coach Mike Vrabel expects Gonzalez (undisclosed) to play in the Patriots' Week 1 rematch with the Super Bowl champion Seahawks, Chris Mason of masslive.com reports.

Gonzalez missed Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts and was not on the sideline for Thursday night's preseason opener against the team. The cornerback is supposedly just resting with a minor injury, but the stalemate with the Patriots in regard to a contract extension for the young star may also come into play. Regardless of why Gonzalez has missed time during the preseason, it appears that the 24-year-old will be set to start the regular season no matter where his contract situation ends up.