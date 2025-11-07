Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Good to go against Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Gonzalez entered the league's concussion protocol following the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Falcons. He was a full participant in practice all week and has been given the green light to play Sunday after being cleared by an independent neurologist. Gonzalez will likely spend most of Sunday's game shadowing Bucs rookie first-round wideout Emeka Egbuka.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Manages full practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Able to suit up Week 6•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Pops up as limited participant•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Back in action Sunday•