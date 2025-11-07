Gonzalez (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Gonzalez entered the league's concussion protocol following the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Falcons. He was a full participant in practice all week and has been given the green light to play Sunday after being cleared by an independent neurologist. Gonzalez will likely spend most of Sunday's game shadowing Bucs rookie first-round wideout Emeka Egbuka.