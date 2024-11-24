Gonzalez (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The cornerback appeared on the injury report Friday with the hip issue but it was never considered serious. The 2023 first-round pick has 46 tackles (39 solo) and six passes defensed, including an interception, this season.
