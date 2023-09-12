Gonzalez recorded seven tackles, a pass defensed and a sack in Sunday's 25-20 loss versus the Eagles.

At least early, it appears the Patriots have hit on the 17th overall pick of the 2023 Draft. He nearly came away with an interception on a crucial fourth down with two minutes remaining, but a great rep against DeVonta Smith still gave New England a chance to win the game even though Gonzalez couldn't quite convert the turnover. He'll get another tough test in Week 2 versus Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins.