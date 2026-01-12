Gonzalez is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike Vrabel relayed Monday, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.

Gonzalez exited in the second half of Sunday's 16-3 wild-card game win over the Chargers to be evaluated for a head injury. That evaluation evidently revealed a concussion, which means Gonzalez will need to return to full practice participation and be cleared by an independent neurologist to participate in the AFC divisional round game against the Texans or Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 18. Charles Woods would likely draw the start at outside cornerback if Gonzalez doesn't exit the concussion protocol in time.