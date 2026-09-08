Gonzalez signed a four-year, $135 million extension, with $102 million guaranteed, with the Patriots on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The deal makes Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The Patriots deemed Gonzalez worth the big contract after he made his first Pro Bowl last season and starred during the team's playoff run to the Super Bowl. Gonzalez now gets some peace of mind with the four-year deal, while New England has one of the league's top defenders in the secondary locked up for the foreseeable future.