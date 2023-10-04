Gonzalez will undergo surgery in the near future to address the torn labrum and dislocated right shoulder he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The shoulder injury is a brutal blow for the Patriots, as Gonzalez, the No. 17 overall pick in April's draft, had already gotten off to a strong start to his career with 17 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups and an interception through his first four games. In the coming days, Gonzalez will likely become the fourth Patriots cornerback to hit injured reserve, joining Marcus Jones (shoulder), Jack Jones (hamstring) and Isaiah Bolden (concussion). To address their depleted depth in the secondary, the Patriots struck a deal with the Chargers on Wednesday to acquire veteran J.C. Jackson, who recorded 25 interceptions with New England from 2018 through 2021 but struggled during his one-plus seasons in Los Angeles.