Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday that he expects Gonzalez (leg) to be out of practice for the rest of the week, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez is set to be limited to sideline work with trainers for the rest of the week while recovering from a left leg injury that he suffered during Monday's training camp practice. That does put the 2023 first-rounder on track to be healthy for the Patriots' preseason opener against the Commanders on Aug. 8, though it's unclear how many snaps will play. In Gonzalez's absence, Alex Austin, Marcellas Dial and Marcus Jones should see more work at outside outside corner with the first-team defense.