Gonzalez (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Gonzalez was dealing with a hip injury ahead of the Patriots' Week 14 bye, so this appears to be a new injury for the team's top cornerback. He'll have two more practice days to get in some reps ahead of Sunday's date with Marvin Harrison and the Cardinals.
