Gonzalez (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Gonzalez returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his hamstring in late July, but it's unclear if he's had enough time to build up to game shape. If Gonzalez isn't able to play against Pittsburgh, a Week 4 return against the Panthers seems likely.