Gonzalez (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez is looking to make his 2025 season debut against Carolina after he took "most of the reps" in practice this week, according to coach Mike Vrabel, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Gonzalez would likely see a heavy dose of Tetairoa McMillan (calf) on Sunday if Gonzalez is cleared to play.