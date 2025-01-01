Gonzalez (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Gonzalez sustained a concussion in the second quarter of New England's Week 17 loss the Chargers, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. The second-year corner from Oregon likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Bills on Sunday. If Gonzalez is unable to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to play in Week 18, Alex Austin will likely see additional snaps with New England's first-team defense.