Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Logs five tackles vs. NYJ
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez finished Thursday's 27-14 win over the Jets with five solo tackles and a pass defense.
Gonzalez was one of four Patriots players to play every single defensive snap Thursday, and he tied two other teammates for the most solo tackles in the game. The 2023 first-rounder has posted five stops in six of his last seven games and has 43 tackles (33 solo) and seven pass defenses through eight regular-season games.
