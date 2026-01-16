default-cbs-image
Gonzalez (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Gonzalez's upgrade in practice participation indicates that he is progressing through the league's concussion protocol, which he entered following the Patriots' AFC wild-card round win over the Chargers this past Sunday. New England will host Houston on Sunday in the divisional round, and Gonzalez would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in that contest.

