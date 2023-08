Gonzalez (ankle) moved without limitations in practice Wednesday, suggesting that he's over the ankle injury he suffered in practice last week, Mik Reiss of ESPN reports.

Gonzalez got hurt near the end of practice last Wednesday, but he was able to warm up for Friday's preseason finale and looks to be back to full health at this point. The rookie first-round pick is expected to occupy a starting role in New England's secondary from the get-go in the regular season.