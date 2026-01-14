Gonzalez (concussion) is expected to practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The Patriots' starting cornerback suffered a concussion in the second half of last Sunday's playoff win over the Chargers. Gonzalez's ability to practice Wednesday means he is likely ready to continue progressing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in the hopes of being set to suit up for Sunday's divisional round matchup with the Texans.