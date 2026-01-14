Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Looks to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (concussion) is expected to practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The Patriots' starting cornerback suffered a concussion in the second half of last Sunday's playoff win over the Chargers. Gonzalez's ability to practice Wednesday means he is likely ready to continue progressing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in the hopes of being set to suit up for Sunday's divisional round matchup with the Texans.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: In concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Doesn't return to playoff win•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Dealing with head injury•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Another productive season•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Logs five tackles vs. NYJ•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Season-high nine stops vs. Bucs•